Kate Middleton steals attention at Duke of Westminster’s marriage

Kate Middleton had to unfortunately steer clear of attending the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, but she was very much present in everyone’s minds.
As she underwent treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, Prince William served the guests at Chester Cathedral on her behalf.
According to Hello, the Prince of Wales had taken upon the role of an usher on Hugh Grosvenor’s big day, guiding people to their allotted seats during the celebration.
He was without a doubt missing wife Kate Middleton by his side, and her mention came in as a sweet surprise.
When Prince William was leaving the Cathedral just as all planned activities came to a conclusion, he was offered some incredibly sweet words of support from someone standing out.
Reportedly, this person was part of a crowd that had gathered to see members of the royal family at the venue for the Duke of Westminster’s marriage with Olivia Henson.
The individual shouted best of their wishes to Kate Middleton.
In his response, Prince William turned to the fan, waved at them, and acknowledged their kind words with a smiling “thank you.”