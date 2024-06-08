Royal

Kate Middleton steals attention at Duke of Westminster’s marriage

Kate Middleton got special attention at the wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024

Kate Middleton had to unfortunately steer clear of attending the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, but she was very much present in everyone’s minds.

As she underwent treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, Prince William served the guests at Chester Cathedral on her behalf.

According to Hello, the Prince of Wales had taken upon the role of an usher on Hugh Grosvenor’s big day, guiding people to their allotted seats during the celebration.


He was without a doubt missing wife Kate Middleton by his side, and her mention came in as a sweet surprise.

When Prince William was leaving the Cathedral just as all planned activities came to a conclusion, he was offered some incredibly sweet words of support from someone standing out.

Reportedly, this person was part of a crowd that had gathered to see members of the royal family at the venue for the Duke of Westminster’s marriage with Olivia Henson.

The individual shouted best of their wishes to Kate Middleton.

In his response, Prince William turned to the fan, waved at them, and acknowledged their kind words with a smiling “thank you.”

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser

Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Royal News

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Duke of Westminster’s wedding shaken by big mishap
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Duchess Olivia Henson’s wedding dress fantasy almost flopped
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles avenges Duke of Westminster by skipping his wedding
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson say 'i do' in dreamy ceremony
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kate Middleton being given tribute on Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles tries growing closer to French president Emmanuel Macron
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles says soldiers ‘becoming fewer in number’ during D-Day speech