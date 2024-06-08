Sports

BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match

USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match
BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an unofficial complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the condition of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

As per NDTV sports, this comes ahead of India's high-profile match against Pakistan on June 9.

India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a thumb injury while practicing in the nets, raising concerns about the pitch's uneven bounce.

Rohit had already been forced to retire hurt during a match against Ireland after being hit on the biceps by a delivery from Joshua Little.

While, Rohit wasn't the only one facing issues. Star batter Virat Kohli also struggled with the pitch's bounce during practice, although he escaped without injury.

The New York pitch has been a hot topic of discussion due to its unpredictable nature.

Meanwhile, the ICC has acknowledged the problem, stating that the pitches "have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted."

Safety concerns have also been raised, especially after Rohit Sharma was hit on his shoulder during the tournament opener against Ireland on June 5. 

Rohit commented, "I don't know what to expect from the pitch to be honest. We will prepare as if the conditions are going to be like this for the Pakistan game."

Moreover, the Pakistan team, still adjusting to the conditions at Nassau Stadium, arrived in New York on Thursday night after a surprising defeat to tournament debutants USA.

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser

Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Sports News

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Rain threat looms over Ind-Pak T20 clash in New York
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat from USA sparks former cricketer's criticism
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
T20 World Cup 2024 first upset: USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Angel Reese ‘furious’ over teammate Chennedy Carter being harassed
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals