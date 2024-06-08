BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an unofficial complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the condition of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
As per NDTV sports, this comes ahead of India's high-profile match against Pakistan on June 9.
India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a thumb injury while practicing in the nets, raising concerns about the pitch's uneven bounce.
Rohit had already been forced to retire hurt during a match against Ireland after being hit on the biceps by a delivery from Joshua Little.
While, Rohit wasn't the only one facing issues. Star batter Virat Kohli also struggled with the pitch's bounce during practice, although he escaped without injury.
The New York pitch has been a hot topic of discussion due to its unpredictable nature.
Meanwhile, the ICC has acknowledged the problem, stating that the pitches "have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted."
Safety concerns have also been raised, especially after Rohit Sharma was hit on his shoulder during the tournament opener against Ireland on June 5.
Rohit commented, "I don't know what to expect from the pitch to be honest. We will prepare as if the conditions are going to be like this for the Pakistan game."
Moreover, the Pakistan team, still adjusting to the conditions at Nassau Stadium, arrived in New York on Thursday night after a surprising defeat to tournament debutants USA.