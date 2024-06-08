Rain threat looms over Ind-Pak T20 clash in New York

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a thrilling T20 World Cup Group A match at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.
The weather, however, might play a role in this high-profile encounter.
According to Accuweather, there is a 51% chance of rain at 11 AM local time, just half an hour after the match start.
While, extra time is likely if rain causes delays, it is uncertain if the players will wait until the afternoon for the match to begin.
Despite the rain forecast, there's hope that the match will proceed without significant interruptions.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, who sustained a blow to his left thumb during a net session due to pitch's uneven bounce, resumed practice after receiving medical assistance.
This injury follows his earlier incident during the match against Ireland, where he scored 52 runs but had to retire hurt.
While, Rohit wasn't the only one facing issues. Star batter Virat Kohli also struggled with the pitch's bounce during practice, although he escaped without injury.
Since then, the New York pitch has been a hot topic of discussion due to its unpredictable nature.
Meanwhile, the ICC has acknowledged the problem, stating that the pitches "have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted."