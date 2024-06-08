Rain threat looms over Ind-Pak T20 clash in New York

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
India and Pakistan are gearing up for a thrilling T20 World Cup Group A match at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

The weather, however, might play a role in this high-profile encounter. 

According to Accuweather, there is a 51% chance of rain at 11 AM local time, just half an hour after the match start. 

While, extra time is likely if rain causes delays, it is uncertain if the players will wait until the afternoon for the match to begin.

Despite the rain forecast, there's hope that the match will proceed without significant interruptions. 

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, who sustained a blow to his left thumb during a net session due to pitch's uneven bounce, resumed practice after receiving medical assistance. 

This injury follows his earlier incident during the match against Ireland, where he scored 52 runs but had to retire hurt.

While, Rohit wasn't the only one facing issues. Star batter Virat Kohli also struggled with the pitch's bounce during practice, although he escaped without injury.

Since then, the New York pitch has been a hot topic of discussion due to its unpredictable nature.

Meanwhile, the ICC has acknowledged the problem, stating that the pitches "have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted."

Sports News

BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat from USA sparks former cricketer's criticism
T20 World Cup 2024 first upset: USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph
Angel Reese ‘furious’ over teammate Chennedy Carter being harassed
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post
USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals