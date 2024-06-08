Royal

Duke of Westminster’s wedding shaken by big mishap

Duke of Westminster troubled as crowd gasped with shock

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024

Duke of Westminster’s marriage with Duchess Olivia Henson was stunned by a stroke of tragedy as they left Chester Cathedral yesterday.

Since their nuptials were labeled as the “society wedding of 2024,” it was obviously expected that the venue would see a large number of crowd turnout for its high interest.

According to Independent, members from an environmental group named Just Stop Oil had grabbed royal members with a surprise protest.


Its activists claimed to have “disrupted” the wedding ceremony as Duchess Olivia Henson and beau Hugh Grosvenor walked toward their Bentley.

Two women reportedly “sprayed orange powder paint in the air from a fire extinguisher while standing among a crowd of spectators.”

In a video shared on social media, the smoke made its way to royal members, including the couple as well as Prince William.

Within moments, police offers took control of the situation by immediately “wrestling the demonstrators” and subsequently escorting them away.

Cheshire Police said in a statement that a 69-year-old woman belonging to Manchester had been arrested along with a 73-year-old woman from Suffolk “on suspicion of public offences.”

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser

Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Royal News

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Duchess Olivia Henson’s wedding dress fantasy almost flopped
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kate Middleton steals attention at Duke of Westminster’s marriage
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles avenges Duke of Westminster by skipping his wedding
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson say 'i do' in dreamy ceremony
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kate Middleton being given tribute on Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles tries growing closer to French president Emmanuel Macron
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
King Charles says soldiers ‘becoming fewer in number’ during D-Day speech