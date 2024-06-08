Duke of Westminster’s wedding shaken by big mishap

Duke of Westminster’s marriage with Duchess Olivia Henson was stunned by a stroke of tragedy as they left Chester Cathedral yesterday.
Since their nuptials were labeled as the “society wedding of 2024,” it was obviously expected that the venue would see a large number of crowd turnout for its high interest.
According to Independent, members from an environmental group named Just Stop Oil had grabbed royal members with a surprise protest.
Its activists claimed to have “disrupted” the wedding ceremony as Duchess Olivia Henson and beau Hugh Grosvenor walked toward their Bentley.
Two women reportedly “sprayed orange powder paint in the air from a fire extinguisher while standing among a crowd of spectators.”
In a video shared on social media, the smoke made its way to royal members, including the couple as well as Prince William.
Within moments, police offers took control of the situation by immediately “wrestling the demonstrators” and subsequently escorting them away.
Cheshire Police said in a statement that a 69-year-old woman belonging to Manchester had been arrested along with a 73-year-old woman from Suffolk “on suspicion of public offences.”