2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor

Many late celebrities received touching tributes during the 2024 Daytime Emmys’ annual “In Memoriam.”
On Friday, the 51th annual Daytime Emmy Awards took time to honor renowned late celebrities.
Johnny Wactor, Robyn Bernard and Bill Hayes were among the prominent celebrities who were highlighted during “In Memoriam” tribute.
Other artists who received the heartfelt tribute include Alec Musser, Barbara Rush, Leslie Shreve, Camden Toy, Ronald A. Weiner, Amanda Davies, Kamar de los Reyes, David Gail, Louis Gossett Jr., Bridget Dobson, William Kidston, Meg Bennett and Marla Adam.
Johnny, best known for his role as Brando Corbin in General Hospital, was killed on May 25, in Los Angeles.
After the news went viral, David Shaul, confirmed his death to PEOPLE.
He said, "Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be.”
David further praised his late client, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."