Entertainment

2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor

Johnny Wactor, Robyn Bernard, Bill Hayes and more were honored during “In Memoriam” tribute at the award show

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor
2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor

Many late celebrities received touching tributes during the 2024 Daytime Emmys’ annual “In Memoriam.”

On Friday, the 51th annual Daytime Emmy Awards took time to honor renowned late celebrities.

Johnny Wactor, Robyn Bernard and Bill Hayes were among the prominent celebrities who were highlighted during “In Memoriam” tribute.

Other artists who received the heartfelt tribute include Alec Musser, Barbara Rush, Leslie Shreve, Camden Toy, Ronald A. Weiner, Amanda Davies, Kamar de los Reyes, David Gail, Louis Gossett Jr., Bridget Dobson, William Kidston, Meg Bennett and Marla Adam.

Johnny, best known for his role as Brando Corbin in General Hospital, was killed on May 25, in Los Angeles.

After the news went viral, David Shaul, confirmed his death to PEOPLE.

He said, "Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be.”

David further praised his late client, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser

Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Entertainment News

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kelly Clarkson wins award at Daytime Emmys for her talk show
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kangana Ranaut shares bold reaction to supporters of cop's slap incident
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy, Nicky Hilton react to Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's new reality show
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Dick Van Dyke sets record after bagging Daytime Emmy award at 98
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Jessica Alba pens sweet note for daughter Honor on her 16th birthday
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Thorsten Kaye bags 2024 Daytime Emmys award
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Billy Ray Cyrus buries feud with Miley Cyrus with heartfelt post
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Is Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles' rekindled romance on the horizon?