King Charles was admitted in hospital just before D-Day commemorations

King Charles caved in to doctors’ request for traveling approval

  • June 08, 2024

King Charles was reportedly taken to the hospital just 24 hours before landing in Normandy for D-Day commemorations.

According to The Sun, Your Majesty was being treated for his cancer ahead of leading the ceremony alongside president Emmanuel Macron on the very next day.

While his cancer type remains unknown, a source has informed that King Charles was at a medical center in London on Tuesday, June 5.


This was followed by him joining veterans at Portsmouth on Wednesday, where he perfectly delivered an eight-minute-long speech.

Your Majesty had “carefully calibrated” his appearance by agreeing to slash 45 minutes down from the event so he could get doctors’ approval.

The reason behind this is that the Monarch was excitedly looking forward to give a passionate discourse for the 22,442 people who had been killed on D-Day.

He planned his speech with strict caution, leading to successfully creating the impact aimed for.

Audience seated for hearing King Charles was left sobbing listening to his stories, and Queen Camilla in particular was notably shaken by a few tears.

His source of encouragement was possibly the “generation who endured the Second World War and did not flinch.”

Royal News

Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Kate Middleton shares major good news amid cancer
Why Olivia Henson wore a borrowed tiara on her wedding with Hugh Grosvenor?
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Duke of Westminster’s wedding shaken by big mishap
Duchess Olivia Henson’s wedding dress fantasy almost flopped
Kate Middleton steals attention at Duke of Westminster’s marriage
King Charles avenges Duke of Westminster by skipping his wedding
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why
Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson say 'i do' in dreamy ceremony
Kate Middleton being given tribute on Duke of Westminster’s wedding