UN adds Israel's military to child rights violations list

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel’s military to a global list of offenders for violations against children.
As per CNN, this news was confirmed by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday, June 7.
Alongside the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were also added to the list, according to a diplomatic source.
The Israeli UN mission was informed of the decision by Guterres’ chief of staff on Friday as a courtesy to avoid leaks, Dujarric said.
Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan expressed outrage at the decision, calling the IDF "the most moral army in the world" in a leaked video.
He said, "The only one who is blacklisted today is the secretary-general, whose decisions since the war started, and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivising them to use children for terror acts. Shame on him!"
Dujarric described the leak of the private call as "shocking and unacceptable," noting he had never seen such an action in his 24 years with the UN.
Additionally, the UN's blacklist has previously included countries such as Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Syria.
Meanwhile, Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said adding Israel to the list "will not bring back tens of thousands of our children who were killed by Israel over decades and will not restore normal life for the children who were permanently disabled by its actions."
He further added, "But it is an important step in the right direction towards ending the double standards and the culture of impunity Israel has enjoyed for far too long and that left our children vulnerable to its consequences."
However, the annual report will be presented to the UN Security Council on June 14, published on June 18, and discussed in a council debate on June 26.
Moreover, the ongoing conflict has severely strained Israel-UN relations, with Israeli diplomats frequently criticizing various UN bodies.
Since the conflict began, dozens of UN staffers have been killed in Gaza, marking the largest loss in the UN's history.
To note, throughout the conflict, Israel has been responsible for the deaths of over 15,500 children, as reported by Gaza's Ministry of Health.