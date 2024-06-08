Kate Middleton shares major good news amid cancer

Kate Middleton has updated royal followers with some mighty happy news regarding her much-anticipated return.
Just recently, she wrote a letter addressed to the Irish Guards that included some good wishes as well as an apology from her side for missing out on Colonel’s Review.
This personalized message was shared by the same British military unit on their X profile today, dated June 8.
In the note, Kate Middleton has also given a big hint related to when can fans expect her celebratory comeback.
She wrote, “Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I’m very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review.”
“Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon,” the Princess of Wales added.
The full of hope “very soon” in this letter could mean that Kate Middleton is attending the upcoming King’s Birthday Parade on June 17.
And the “represent you” can be a pointer to the possibility that she will still be the one who salutes the Irish Guards at the event.
In addition to this, the video shared by the army squad ended with them breaking in an applause, which could be a big hint toward their excitement to welcome her back so soon.