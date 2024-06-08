Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding

Prince Harry missing out on the Duke of Westminster’s “wedding of the year” is an incredibly sorrowful news.
Both he and wife Meghan Markle couldn’t see close friend Hugh Grosvenor exchange wedding vows with Duchess Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7.
On the other hand, Prince William got to be a part of the event as a high protocol usher, even though his spouse Kate Middleton is suffering from cancer.
Just ahead of the nuptials, People confirmed that Prince Harry was indeed invited, but “there was an acknowledgement on both sides that it would be difficult for him to attend.”
Interacting with Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams touched upon the Duke of Sussex’s “sadness” for missing on another major event once again.
Reportedly, he’s not a part of royal garden parties, birthdays, public outings, vacation sprees, or big occasions such as Trooping the Colour anymore.
The royal commentator said, “To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad.”
“However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were never going to accept an invitation They knew William would be there,” he added.
Richard Fitzwilliams then pointed out the “media storm” that would have been summoned had the Duchess of Sussex showed up for Hugh Grosvenor’s marriage.
This is because she has not visited the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and so would take all the limelight away from Olivia Henson and her husband.