Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle didn’t want to hit a media frenzy

  by Web Desk
  June 08, 2024
Prince Harry missing out on the Duke of Westminster’s “wedding of the year” is an incredibly sorrowful news.

Both he and wife Meghan Markle couldn’t see close friend Hugh Grosvenor exchange wedding vows with Duchess Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7.

On the other hand, Prince William got to be a part of the event as a high protocol usher, even though his spouse Kate Middleton is suffering from cancer.

Just ahead of the nuptials, People confirmed that Prince Harry was indeed invited, but “there was an acknowledgement on both sides that it would be difficult for him to attend.”

Interacting with Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams touched upon the Duke of Sussex’s “sadness” for missing on another major event once again.

Reportedly, he’s not a part of royal garden parties, birthdays, public outings, vacation sprees, or big occasions such as Trooping the Colour anymore.

The royal commentator said, “To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad.”

“However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were never going to accept an invitation They knew William would be there,” he added.

Richard Fitzwilliams then pointed out the “media storm” that would have been summoned had the Duchess of Sussex showed up for Hugh Grosvenor’s marriage.

This is because she has not visited the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and so would take all the limelight away from Olivia Henson and her husband.

Kate Middleton shares major good news amid cancer
Why Olivia Henson wore a borrowed tiara on her wedding with Hugh Grosvenor?
King Charles was admitted in hospital just before D-Day commemorations
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Duke of Westminster’s wedding shaken by big mishap
Duchess Olivia Henson’s wedding dress fantasy almost flopped
Kate Middleton steals attention at Duke of Westminster’s marriage
King Charles avenges Duke of Westminster by skipping his wedding
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why
Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson say 'i do' in dreamy ceremony
Kate Middleton being given tribute on Duke of Westminster’s wedding