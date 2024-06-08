CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has passed a resolution recommending that party MP Rahul Gandhi be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.
As per NDTV, Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.
Following the CWC meeting, Congress MP Kumari Selja stated, "It was the CWC's wish that Rahul Gandhi be elected the LoP."
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and newly elected MP from Alappuzha, KC Venugopal, added, "CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi ji to take the responsibility of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha."
The CWC resolution praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts during the election campaign, highlighting his role in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
The resolution credited these initiatives as historic turning points in India's politics that instilled hope and confidence in millions of workers and voters.
It also emphasised Rahul Gandhi's focus on protecting the Constitution and addressing the concerns of various groups, including youth, women, farmers, workers, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, and minorities.
The extended CWC meeting was held in the national capital on Saturday, attended by key Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Manish Tiwari, DK Shivakumar, and Revanth Reddy.
Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari expressed strong support for Rahul Gandhi's appointment as LoP, calling him "fearless and courageous."
While, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed."
Following the recent Lok Sabha polls, Congress emerged as the second-largest party, increasing its tally from 52 seats in 2019 to 100 seats.