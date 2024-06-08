World

CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha
CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has passed a resolution recommending that party MP Rahul Gandhi be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

As per NDTV, Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. 

Following the CWC meeting, Congress MP Kumari Selja stated, "It was the CWC's wish that Rahul Gandhi be elected the LoP."

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and newly elected MP from Alappuzha, KC Venugopal, added, "CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi ji to take the responsibility of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha."

The CWC resolution praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts during the election campaign, highlighting his role in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The resolution credited these initiatives as historic turning points in India's politics that instilled hope and confidence in millions of workers and voters.

It also emphasised Rahul Gandhi's focus on protecting the Constitution and addressing the concerns of various groups, including youth, women, farmers, workers, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, and minorities.

The extended CWC meeting was held in the national capital on Saturday, attended by key Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Manish Tiwari, DK Shivakumar, and Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari expressed strong support for Rahul Gandhi's appointment as LoP, calling him "fearless and courageous."

While, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed."

Following the recent Lok Sabha polls, Congress emerged as the second-largest party, increasing its tally from 52 seats in 2019 to 100 seats.

Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours

Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours
Ed Sheeran explains why he doesn’t have a phone since 2015

Ed Sheeran explains why he doesn’t have a phone since 2015
CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha

CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch

Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch

World News

Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
NASA ‘Earthrise' astronaut William Anders dies at 90
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
UN adds Israel's military to child rights violations list
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Emmanuel Macron to host Joe Biden for state visit in Paris
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
A closer look at Japan's unique vending machine culture
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Japan's new banknotes force vending machine upgrades
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Elon Musk's potential 'step back' warned by Tesla chair if $56B pay denied
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza