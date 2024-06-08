Hollywood

Kanye West ‘stole’ daughter North West by criticizing Kim Kardashian in public

  by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Kanye West might be a dad to four children, but his favorite jewel remains daughter North West.

According to Hello Magazine, he’s really involved in raising all of his kids, and makes sure of seeing eldest one the most.

The two have been pictured together at her basketball games, personal TikTok videos, Super Bowl times, tours, concerts, and stadiums having fun with each other.

Their love is such that North West prefers father Kanye West over her mum.

In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian told Kourtney Kardashian, “She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, 'Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out.' ”

“'He doesn’t have nanny, chef, security. Lives in an apartment. She’ll start crying, 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have one,' ” she added.

That’s not all. Kanye West likes taking care of North West on his own because he thinks that Kim Kardashian isn’t good enough as a mother.

His 2021 song, Eazy, criticized the model for making their kids “boujee and unruly,” which she has admitted to in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

North West has been a pillar of support for her father after his mother passed away, and that’s the reason why he keeps his eldest daughter really close.

In fact, the 10-year-old has picked Kanye West over Kim Kardashian to the point that she’s following his footsteps into becoming a rapper.

