Search underway for missing British TV producer Michael Mosley in Greek 

A large-scale search operation is underway for British TV producer and journalist Michael Mosley, who vanished on June 5 while on the mountainous Greek island of Symi.
The 67-year-old doctor, known for his appearances on BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning, was an advocate of the 5:2 diet plan and endorsed intermittent fasting through his programs.
According to reports, Mosley went missing after embarking on a walk along a coastal path between Agios Nikolaos beach and the village of Pedi.
While, CCTV footage captured him walking through Pedi about 30 minutes later, holding an umbrella, suggesting he did not encounter an accident on the coastal path.
Despite appearing in good form in the footage, there has been no trace of him.
An extensive search involving the police, fire brigade, and coast guard was launched after Mosley’s wife reported him missing.
Local officials initially feared he might have fallen into the sea, but CCTV footage dismissed this concern.
Despite efforts to locate him and explore possible leads from locals, Mosley's whereabouts remain unknown.
Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas described the situation as "very strange," noting the short distance between the beach and Pedi.
He speculated that Mosley may have continued walking into challenging terrain around Agia Marina.
The search effort has been intensified with the deployment of drones and helicopters.
Meanwhile, Mosley’s family members, including his four children, have also joined the search team on the Greek island.