Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third-term victory in the general election through a social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, Musk expressed his interest to working in India through the same post.
"Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," Musk wrote on X.
In response, PM Modi appreciated the greetings, stating, "Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies, and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners."
This exchange sparked speculation about Tesla's potential arrival in India.
Musk had previously shown interest in meeting PM Modi to discuss investment plans in India.
While, Tesla has been in discussions with the Indian government for some time, aiming to reduce import duties on electric vehicles (EVs).
The government has emphasised local production, announcing a 15% reduction in import duties for manufacturers meeting specific conditions.
Last year in June, Elon Musk met PM Modi in the US, expressing confidence that Tesla would soon enter the Indian market, along with Starlink.