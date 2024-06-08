Ticket demand skyrockets for upcoming Ind-Pak T20 World Cup showdown

In a historic move, the United States will be hosting one of the world's most anticipated sporting events for the first time.
The ICC T20 World Cup will witness a face-off between cricketing giants India and Pakistan on June 9.
This event has sparked immense excitement among cricket fans, particularly due to the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan.
As anticipation builds for this highly anticipated clash, the resale market for tickets has experienced a surge in activity.
Notably, a single ticket for a specific seat at the T20 World Cup stadium in East Meadow, labeled Seat 30 in Row 20 of Section 252, was listed for a staggering $175,400 on Stubhub.
However, adjacent seats in the same section were available for significantly lower prices, raising questions about the exorbitant demand for this particular seat.
While, tickets for other matches at the venue were available for much lower prices on official channels, demand for the India-Pakistan match far exceeded supply.
The ICC, which initially sold tickets through a public ballot system, reported a demand exceeding supply by 200 times.
Consequently, some lucky ticket holders are capitalizing on the high demand by reselling their tickets at inflated prices through platforms like Stubhub, Viagogo, and Vividseats.
Despite the eye-catching $175,400 price tag, most tickets on resale platforms were listed at prices ranging from $700 to $1,000.
Nevertheless, some sellers attempted to fetch even higher prices, with one listing on Stubhub reaching $18,000.
The allure of exclusive privileges, such as VIP parking and unlimited food and drinks, accompanied some of these high-priced tickets.