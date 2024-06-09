Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck selling $60 million marital home

Entertainment

  • June 09, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly busy in the sale of their marital home in Beverly Hills, Calif as their marriage brews trouble.

Multiple sources told TMZ on Saturday that the couple are using the realtor Santiago Arana from the Agency in order to sell the house but there have been no buyers.

The Gigli co-stars, who are asking a whopping amount of $65 million for the mansion, will suffer severe losses with the sale including the broker’s commission alongside a massive amount of money they plunked down in improvements.

New images of the home have therefore been uploaded to the real estate marketplace site Zillow.

The parents purchased the 43-000 sq. foot home in cash for almost $60.85 million- 10 months after exchanging vows in Las Vegas.

The newly-built massive home featured 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms and a parking space for 80 vehicles along with an indoor sports complex, a sports bar, outdoor lounging\g, a zero-edge pool and extensive grounds.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been staying at a separate home from his wife since their looming divorce and things seem to have reached a boiling point between the two. 

