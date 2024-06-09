Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 5 years of togetherness

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger rang in their 5th wedding anniversary with special tributes.
On Saturday, Pratt took to his Instagram handle reflecting on his and Katherine’s blissful journey together.
He shared a throwback photo from his wedding day that featured the wedded couple smiling into the camera.
Pratt wrote as caption, "Happy Anniversary to my honey! Five years has flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you’ve brought to my life.”
"I thank God for you every day,” he added.
Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, also penned a tribute sharing a recent picture of the couple smiling at each other as they wore sharp suits.
“5 years of laughs and love. I love you! Happy anniversary,” she wrote.
The pair tied the knot on June 8, 2019 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito California
"You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement," a source told PEOPLE at the time of their wedding.
"The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding."