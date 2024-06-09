World

Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission

Israel rescues four hostages from Gaza in a raid that killed more than 200 Palestinians

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Israel rescues four hostages from Gaza in a raid that killed more than 200 Palestinians

The Israeli military has killed more than 200 Palestinians in Dier el-Balah and Nuseirat on Saturday in a rescue mission.

On one of the bloodiest days of the war, the Israeli Defense Military (IDF) conducted an intense assault in the Gaza Strip by air, land and sea, killing more than 200 displaced Palestinians.

IDF, in a mission that it called ‘heroic’, claimed that it had freed four hostages under heavy fire and responded back with strikes ‘from the air and from the street,’ reported Sky News.

Israel acknowledged ‘under 100’ causalities while the Gaza Media Office, in a statement, informed that 210 people had been killed in the Israeli strike on central Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the Gaza Health Ministry said they are short of medicine, food and fuel, adding, “Dozens of injured people are lying on the ground, and medical teams are trying to save them with the basic medical capabilities they have available.”

Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Captives rescued in the mission by IDF, Source: CNN

Later, IDF, in a short statement, announced that it had rescued four hostages during the operation in Nuseirat who were taken into Gaza after Hamas attacked on October 7, 2023. The military further said that all four captative are in ‘good medical condition.’

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza, Hind Khoudary, told the agency, “There are explosions happening every minute. Ambulances are transferring the wounded to the hospital, where we are trapped. It’s chaos inside the hospital. There are children among the wounded… That is what a massacre looks like.”

Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission

Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 5 years of togetherness

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 5 years of togetherness

Jeremy Renner gives Drew Barrymore fruitful beauty advice

Jeremy Renner gives Drew Barrymore fruitful beauty advice

Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'

Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'

World News

Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Search underway for missing British TV producer Michael Mosley in Greek
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
NASA ‘Earthrise' astronaut William Anders dies at 90
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
UN adds Israel's military to child rights violations list
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Emmanuel Macron to host Joe Biden for state visit in Paris
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
A closer look at Japan's unique vending machine culture
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Japan's new banknotes force vending machine upgrades
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Elon Musk's potential 'step back' warned by Tesla chair if $56B pay denied
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism