Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission

The Israeli military has killed more than 200 Palestinians in Dier el-Balah and Nuseirat on Saturday in a rescue mission.
On one of the bloodiest days of the war, the Israeli Defense Military (IDF) conducted an intense assault in the Gaza Strip by air, land and sea, killing more than 200 displaced Palestinians.
IDF, in a mission that it called ‘heroic’, claimed that it had freed four hostages under heavy fire and responded back with strikes ‘from the air and from the street,’ reported Sky News.
Israel acknowledged ‘under 100’ causalities while the Gaza Media Office, in a statement, informed that 210 people had been killed in the Israeli strike on central Gaza.
According to Al Jazeera, the Gaza Health Ministry said they are short of medicine, food and fuel, adding, “Dozens of injured people are lying on the ground, and medical teams are trying to save them with the basic medical capabilities they have available.”
Later, IDF, in a short statement, announced that it had rescued four hostages during the operation in Nuseirat who were taken into Gaza after Hamas attacked on October 7, 2023. The military further said that all four captative are in ‘good medical condition.’
Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza, Hind Khoudary, told the agency, “There are explosions happening every minute. Ambulances are transferring the wounded to the hospital, where we are trapped. It’s chaos inside the hospital. There are children among the wounded… That is what a massacre looks like.”