‘General Hospital’ star Sofia Mattsson reflects on late costar Johnny Wactor's memories

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
General Hospital star Sofia Mattsson has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late costar Johnny Wactor, recalling his infectious sense of humor and the joy he brought to the set.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, the Long Lost Daughter starlet, shared the fond memory of her late co-star, who died on May 25 at age 37, as she labeled him supportive, friendly “super goofy.”

“We shared so many great memories, so many tears and laughter on and off screen,” Mattsson said.

Upon asking about Wactor as a person, she shared, “He's so helpful,” adding, “He just helps supporting everyone. He knows everyone's name. He's just friendly with everyone. He is super, super goofy. And just always made you laugh, and made you feel so comfortable and at home.”

Mattson also discussed her favorite memory of Wacto, who played her character Sasha Corbin’s husband, Brando Corbin in General Hospital, saying, “But I really loved when we had a storyline when we lost our baby, because that was just something we really went through together.”

She noted, “And it was so beautiful, watching him make the reality of becoming a father, to a reality for himself.”

“So that was really just cool to see, how much he just dived into that role and made it real for himself,” the Becoming Bond starlet added.

To note Wactor died on May 25, due to a gunshot wound to his chest.

