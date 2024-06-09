Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Sania Mirza has embarked on a sacred pilgrimage following her recent divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.
The tennis player has shared the news on her social media with her fans that she is going to perform Hajj as for her spiritual transformation,
Mirza noted, “Dear friends and loved ones, I have been blessed with the incredible opportunity to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj.”
She added, “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings.
My heart is filled with gratitude for this chance to seek redemption and spiritual renewal,” Mirza expressed.
She continued, “I pray that Allah accepts my prayers and guides me on
this blessed path. I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. “
Mirza concluded, “I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble
heart and stronger imaan.”
This update came after Mirza divorced her ex-husband Shoaib Malik, following his third marriage with actress Sana Javed.