Modi’s cabinet ministers revealed for third term in office

Narendra Modi’s cabinet minister for the third consecutive government in India was unveiled after Modi’s BJP decided to make a coalition government with allies.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the majority in the last two elections; however, this time opposition gave the BJP a tough time, and it failed to win the majority on its own.
After having a discussion Modi has decided to form a coalition government with its allies and to head the government for a thirst straight term.
BJP leader is set to take oath on Sunday, June 9, after he will equal the feat of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won three general elections in a row, 1952, 1957 and 1962, Indian Express reported.
Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani are likely to be entered into the Union Cabinet led by the Prime Minister.
Moreover, according to a post on X by former TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Srikakula, Naidu, will get a cabinet minister post, while Pemmasani and Guntur MP will get a minister of state position.
As per news agency sources, senior party leaders like Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with party president J P Nadda, have discussed with the allies, TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar to finalise their part and position in the government.