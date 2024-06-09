World

Modi’s cabinet ministers revealed for third term in office

Modi is set to form a coalition government in his third term after two terms with a BJP majority

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Modi’s cabinet ministers revealed for third term in office
Modi is set to form a coalition government in his third term after two terms with a BJP majority

Narendra Modi’s cabinet minister for the third consecutive government in India was unveiled after Modi’s BJP decided to make a coalition government with allies.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the majority in the last two elections; however, this time opposition gave the BJP a tough time, and it failed to win the majority on its own.

After having a discussion Modi has decided to form a coalition government with its allies and to head the government for a thirst straight term.

BJP leader is set to take oath on Sunday, June 9, after he will equal the feat of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won three general elections in a row, 1952, 1957 and 1962, Indian Express reported.

Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani are likely to be entered into the Union Cabinet led by the Prime Minister.

Moreover, according to a post on X by former TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Srikakula, Naidu, will get a cabinet minister post, while Pemmasani and Guntur MP will get a minister of state position.

As per news agency sources, senior party leaders like Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with party president J P Nadda, have discussed with the allies, TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar to finalise their part and position in the government.

‘General Hospital’ star Sofia Mattsson reflects on late costar Johnny Wactor's memories

‘General Hospital’ star Sofia Mattsson reflects on late costar Johnny Wactor's memories
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years

Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match today: Records and facts

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match today: Records and facts
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission

Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission

World News

Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Search underway for missing British TV producer Michael Mosley in Greek
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
NASA ‘Earthrise' astronaut William Anders dies at 90
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
UN adds Israel's military to child rights violations list
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Emmanuel Macron to host Joe Biden for state visit in Paris
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
A closer look at Japan's unique vending machine culture
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Japan's new banknotes force vending machine upgrades
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Elon Musk's potential 'step back' warned by Tesla chair if $56B pay denied