Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson has spilled the beans on replacing Katy Perry on American Idol.
During her presence at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Kelly told the Entertainment Tonight that she won't be replacing Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol.
This came after her talk show bagged an award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series on Friday, June 7.
Kelly, who won the first season of American Idol in 2002, stated that she couldn't commit to the show because it would require her to be in Los Angeles, which would negatively impact her family life.
She noted, "No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids."
"I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can. And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much," Kelly further added.
The Because of You singer and daytime talk show host had been rumored to be a potential replacement for Perry, who recently announced her departure from the show.
Earlier this year, Katy Perry announced she would be exiting the ABC show American Idol after six years.
Other potential replacements for Perry include Meghan Trainor, who has expressed interest in the role.
The Kelly Clarkson show took home its fourth consecutive Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series on Friday, June 7.