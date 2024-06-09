Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson has won 2024 Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding daytime talk series on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson has spilled the beans on replacing Katy Perry on American Idol.

During her presence at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Kelly told the Entertainment Tonight that she won't be replacing Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol.

This came after her talk show bagged an award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series on Friday, June 7. 

Kelly, who won the first season of American Idol in 2002, stated that she couldn't commit to the show because it would require her to be in Los Angeles, which would negatively impact her family life.

She noted, "No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids."

"I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can. And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much," Kelly further added. 

The Because of You singer and daytime talk show host had been rumored to be a potential replacement for Perry, who recently announced her departure from the show.

Earlier this year, Katy Perry announced she would be exiting the ABC show American Idol after six years.

Other potential replacements for Perry include Meghan Trainor, who has expressed interest in the role.

The Kelly Clarkson show took home its fourth consecutive Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series on Friday, June 7.

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Entertainment News

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
‘General Hospital’ star Sofia Mattsson reflects on late costar Johnny Wactor's memories
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 5 years of togetherness
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Jeremy Renner gives Drew Barrymore fruitful beauty advice
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck selling $60 million marital home
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Backstreet Boys spell magic with yet another soulful performance: Watch
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Angelina Jolie wins legal family war against ex-husband Brad Pitt
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone moment
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Taylor Swift congratulates newly engaged couple at Edinburgh show: Watch
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Christina Ricci spills ‘shocking’ beans about ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3