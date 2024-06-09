Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have reached Milan after exploring the beauty of Venice.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actress dropped a reel featuring moments in Milan.
The video kicked off with the tired couple arriving as they admired the hustle and bustle of the city from afar.
The reel further transitioned to the next day which saw the pair walking the streets of Milan amidst mind-bowing art and architectural sites.
In a bunch of other shots the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star stepped out in style for some shopping spree after which they headed to a nearest Pakistani restaurant craving desi daal and tarka.
After a night well spent, the couple took the metro train for other explorations the next morning.
Alongside the footage, Iqra penned a lovely caption to describe her Italian getaway, "When in Milan … do what ever you want.”
Iqra Aziz fans were taken aback by her fun-filled vacation flocking to the comments section to pour love.
One person wrote, “Wao, iqra is the only celebrity i saw putting appropriate makeup, according to the situation. Otherwise saw many actresses in Europe doing fancy cat walks on the road.”
Another added, “You are glowing my favourite girl."
It is pertinent to mention that this marked Iqra Aziz second Italian vacation after travelling to Rome solo for the shooting of her Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.