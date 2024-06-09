Entertainment

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are relishing moments in Milan after fun-filled trip to Venice

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain touch down in Milan, Italy
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are relishing moments in Milan after fun-filled trip to Venice 

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have reached Milan after exploring the beauty of Venice. 

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actress dropped a reel featuring moments in Milan. 

The video kicked off with the tired couple arriving as they admired the hustle and bustle of the city from afar.


The reel further transitioned to the next day which saw the pair walking the streets of Milan amidst mind-bowing art and architectural sites.

In a bunch of other shots the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star stepped out in style for some shopping spree after which they headed to a nearest Pakistani restaurant craving desi daal and tarka.

After a night well spent, the couple took the metro train for other explorations the next morning.

Alongside the footage, Iqra penned a lovely caption to describe her Italian getaway, "When in Milan … do what ever you want.”

Iqra Aziz fans were taken aback by her fun-filled vacation flocking to the comments section to pour love.

One person wrote, “Wao, iqra is the only celebrity i saw putting appropriate makeup, according to the situation. Otherwise saw many actresses in Europe doing fancy cat walks on the road.”

Another added, “You are glowing my favourite girl."

It is pertinent to mention that this marked Iqra Aziz second Italian vacation after travelling to Rome solo for the shooting of her Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. 

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Entertainment News

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Ayeza Khan flaunts body transformation from 'Dil Ka Kya Howa' to 'Mein'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
‘General Hospital’ star Sofia Mattsson reflects on late costar Johnny Wactor's memories
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 5 years of togetherness
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Jeremy Renner gives Drew Barrymore fruitful beauty advice
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck selling $60 million marital home
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Backstreet Boys spell magic with yet another soulful performance: Watch
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Angelina Jolie wins legal family war against ex-husband Brad Pitt
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone moment
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours