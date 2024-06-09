Türkiye makes hat-trick of Amputee Football Championship wins

Türkiye won the European Amputee Football Championship for the third consecutive time on Saturday, June 8, in France.
According to TRT World, the Turkish lifted the championship trophy for the third time after beating Spain in the finals with 3-0.
Rahmi Ozcan scored the first of the finale in the 15th minute of the match. The ball netted the goal for the second time in the 28th minute by Omer Guleryuz. Fatih Senturk scored the third and final goal of the Amputee Football Championship in the 33rd minute.
It has previously won the European Amputee Football Championship title in 2017 and 2021.
Moreover, the Türkiye team came third in the 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Cup. However, they played the championship final for the first time in 2018 when the Amputee Football World Cup was held in Mexico.
But narrowly missed the championship cup after it lost to Angola on penalties.
Türkiye then again faced Angola in the championships finale in 2022 and did not let history repeat itself. It beat the opponents by 4-1 and won its first-ever World Cup held in Istanbul.