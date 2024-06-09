Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer

Prince William has turned out to be the epitome of strength, compassion and commitment amid the cancer battles of his wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles III.
The Prince of Wales has single handedly dealing with everything on his own — fulfilling his royal duties alongside Charles and taking care of his three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with their ailing mother Princess Kate.
An inside source has spilled how the 41-year-old has stood up for his family amid the most difficult and testing time.
“He’s really stepped up,” said the source of heir to the throne, adding, “This has obviously been the most difficult and terrifying time imaginable for them.”
“So no one is rushing her back into the public eye,” added the insider of Kate, who just apologized to the Irish guards for not being able to attend the upcoming Trooping the Colour event, with a heartfelt letter on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the informant further revealed that, the royal family is "giving her all the space she needs,” confirming, “Kate will be back when she’s good and ready.”
The source also told the outlet that Princess Kate doesn’t want her kids busy schedule to be disrupted, nor she want them to be anxious about her health amid preventive chemotherapy, following her cancer diagnosis in January this year.
Kate Middleton in her recent letter to the Irish guards noted, “I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.”
She added, “I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”