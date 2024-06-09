Royal

Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer

Prince William keeps calm during most difficult and terrifying time for Royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer
Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer

Prince William has turned out to be the epitome of strength, compassion and commitment amid the cancer battles of his wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales has single handedly dealing with everything on his own — fulfilling his royal duties alongside Charles and taking care of his three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with their ailing mother Princess Kate.

An inside source has spilled how the 41-year-old has stood up for his family amid the most difficult and testing time.

“He’s really stepped up,” said the source of heir to the throne, adding, “This has obviously been the most difficult and terrifying time imaginable for them.”

“So no one is rushing her back into the public eye,” added the insider of Kate, who just apologized to the Irish guards for not being able to attend the upcoming Trooping the Colour event, with a heartfelt letter on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the informant further revealed that, the royal family is "giving her all the space she needs,” confirming, “Kate will be back when she’s good and ready.”

The source also told the outlet that Princess Kate doesn’t want her kids busy schedule to be disrupted, nor she want them to be anxious about her health amid preventive chemotherapy, following her cancer diagnosis in January this year.

Kate Middleton in her recent letter to the Irish guards noted, “I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.”

She added, “I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Royal News

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Kate Middleton shares major good news amid cancer
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Why Olivia Henson wore a borrowed tiara on her wedding with Hugh Grosvenor?
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
King Charles was admitted in hospital just before D-Day commemorations
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Duke of Westminster’s wedding shaken by big mishap
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Duchess Olivia Henson’s wedding dress fantasy almost flopped
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Kate Middleton steals attention at Duke of Westminster’s marriage
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
King Charles avenges Duke of Westminster by skipping his wedding