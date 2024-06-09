Elon Musk's Tesla confirms no Model Y ‘refresh’ this year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced that there will be no refreshed Model Y this year.
Musk took to his social media account X (formerly Twitter) to announce, "No Model Y 'refresh' is coming out this year," but noted that Tesla continuously improves its cars, so even a car that is six months newer will be slightly better.
Tesla has been slow to update its older models, partly due to high interest rates affecting consumer demand for expensive items.
Meanwhile, competitors in China, the world's largest auto market, are introducing cheaper models.
Tesla's global vehicle deliveries dropped in the first quarter, marking the first decline in nearly four years.
Last year, Reuters reported that Tesla was planning a production revamp of the Model Y, targeting a 2024 start.
Recently, Elon Musk's congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third-term victory in the general election sparked speculation about Tesla's potential entry into the Indian market.
Musk wrote in a post on his X account, "Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India."
Last June, Musk met with Modi in the US and expressed confidence that Tesla and Starlink would soon enter the Indian market.