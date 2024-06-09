Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a thrilling T20 World Cup Group A match at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York today.
Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has identified "Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Amir" and "Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Afridi" as the crucial battles that could decide the outcome of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.
In a video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Yuvraj, a hero of India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, shared his excitement and insights ahead of the high-stakes match.
Yuvraj said, "I think we're all moved by the emotion of the India-Pakistan game because we have a lot of history. Pakistan has some really fiery bowlers. I think we've got a stronger batting side."
He added, "I'm definitely looking at Mohammad Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat. I think these are going to be some big matchups."
Yuvraj further emphasised the importance of playing smart and managing emotions during the game, stating, "You have to use your mind. You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team which plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will definitely win this game."
Mohammad Amir has dismissed Rohit Sharma twice in their previous T20I encounters, conceding just one run from seven balls.
In ODIs, Rohit has done slightly better, averaging 43 with a strike rate of 60.6 against Amir.
Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has dismissed Virat Kohli three times in their five international meetings.
However, Kohli has also managed to score heavily against Afridi, with an average of 34 and an impressive strike rate of 154.5.
With Pakistan desperate for a win after losing their opening game to the USA, they will be looking to their left-arm pacers to deliver early breakthroughs and put India under pressure.