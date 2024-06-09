Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute

Michael Mosley’s wife Clare Bailey penned a heart touching tribute for the missing TV presenter after a dead body was found on a Greek Island in early hours of Sunday.
Shortly after the news of a dead body found on a hillside near Agia Marina beach bar nearly three days after Mosley reportedly went missing, during his walk at the Agios Nikolaos beach, his wife issued an emotional statement to mourn the tragic death of the 67-year-old host.
“I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together,” said Clare.
She continued, “We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.”
“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you,” Bailey added.
She went on to share, “We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.”
“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him,” noted Mosley’s wife.
“Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect,” Clare Bailey expressed gratitude towards the rescuers.
She concluded her statement noting, “I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.”
Michael Mosley was went missing on Wednesday from Agios Nikolaos beach at the Greek island of Symi.