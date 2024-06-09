Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra's cruise shots attracts reaction from wife Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool pictures

  June 09, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra's cruise shots attracts reaction from wife Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool pictures 

Sidharth Malhotra takes his wife Kiara Advani’s breath away with some stunning pictures from Radhika and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash.

The Yodha actor, who attended the second chapter of the Ambani’s pre-wedding bash, shared beautiful insights on Instagram this Sunday.

In the pictures shared, Sidharth looked dapper in an all-white outfit, serving uber-cool vibes.


He added a dash of glitz and glamour with his stylish black signature sunglasses as he posed against the captivating backdrop of the scenic blue ocean.

“Cruise control on!” Sidharth penned a caption with a smiling and sunglasses face emoji.

While the Ek Villain star’s breathtaking clicks took fans with a bang his beautiful wife Kiara also could not take her eyes off him and pressed the like button.

In addition several other fans too thronged the actor’s comments section.

One wrote, “ Most hamdsome Munda.”

Another noted, “Omgggggg what a view.”

“Damnnnm,” the third penned.

Furthermore, numerous others also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section of his post.

After attending the grand celebrations, the Shershaah couple returned back home in the wee hours of June 9, 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied-the-knot in  February, last year. 

