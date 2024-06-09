Entertainment

Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit

Alia Bhatt slipped into a chic dress for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Alia Bhatt slipped into a chic dress for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala 

Alia Bhatt took summer fashion pretty seriously at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Turning to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, the Heart of Stone actress blessed feeds wearing a formal-chic Sabyasachi ensemble.

The star served super-stylish vibes as she wore elegantly pleated wide-leg trousers paired with a Sabyasachi motif belt that perfectly accentuated her curves.


To top off her look, Bhatt made sure to turn heads in an eggshell pink bralette and a matching crew jacket.

Alongside the carousel post, Alia penned words saying, "from not so long ago…".

Die-hard fans rained in their thoughts in the comments section and it is truly relatable.

One user wrote, “Ab samjh aaya mera AC bhi room thanda kyu nahi karra.. garmi toh aapne badha rakhi hai.”

Another added, “Someone says garmi iski wajh s badh rhi h.”

“ Glowingg,” the third effused.

Anant Ambani’s cruise party was graced by the who’s and who of the Bollywood industry featuring the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and others.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Italy along with their cute daughter Raha to make a bomb appearance at the Ambani’s wedding bash. 

Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'

Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'
Narendra Modi sworn in as India's prime minister for third term

Narendra Modi sworn in as India's prime minister for third term
‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’

‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit

Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit

Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Jennifer Lopez spotted with wedding ring after putting marital home up for sale
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Sidharth Malhotra's cruise shots attracts reaction from wife Kiara Advani
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly to spell magic on screens once again
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Sam Heughan attends Taylor Swift's show after playful challenge to Travis Kelce
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Durefishan Saleem makes bold statement in crisp white outfit
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Taylor Swift delights fans with a nostalgic surprise at Scotland show
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Ian McKellen teases Gandalf's return in upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings’ film
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Jennifer Hudson finds joy with Common: 'I feel wonderful'
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
Ayeza Khan flaunts body transformation from 'Dil Ka Kya Howa' to 'Mein'