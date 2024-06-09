Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit

Alia Bhatt took summer fashion pretty seriously at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.
Turning to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, the Heart of Stone actress blessed feeds wearing a formal-chic Sabyasachi ensemble.
The star served super-stylish vibes as she wore elegantly pleated wide-leg trousers paired with a Sabyasachi motif belt that perfectly accentuated her curves.
To top off her look, Bhatt made sure to turn heads in an eggshell pink bralette and a matching crew jacket.
Alongside the carousel post, Alia penned words saying, "from not so long ago…".
Die-hard fans rained in their thoughts in the comments section and it is truly relatable.
One user wrote, “Ab samjh aaya mera AC bhi room thanda kyu nahi karra.. garmi toh aapne badha rakhi hai.”
Another added, “Someone says garmi iski wajh s badh rhi h.”
“ Glowingg,” the third effused.
Anant Ambani’s cruise party was graced by the who’s and who of the Bollywood industry featuring the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and others.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Italy along with their cute daughter Raha to make a bomb appearance at the Ambani’s wedding bash.