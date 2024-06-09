Ayeza Khan presses like button on Deepika Padukone's new post

Deepika Padukone dropped a new poster from her upcoming film Kalki 2898AD which ignited a like from Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Chennai Express star shared a rather savage look from her forthcoming action-packed movie, the trailer of which will release on Monday.
"The hope begins with her. Kalki 2898 AD trailer out tomorrow," Deep captioned the post.
What became the focal point of the update was the Pyaray Afzal’s star’s sweet like on her post.
Several of her ardent fans poured love in the comments section of her post.
‘ Queen is truly ruling the Indian cinema,” one user penned.
“ Kalki blockbuster button,” the second expressed.
Her husband Ranveer Singh also gushed over his superstar wife as she sent temperatures soaring in rugged avatar, “ Boom! Stunner," he wrote.
Ayeza Khan, who is known for her friendly banters on social media, first congratulated Hania Aamir after she reached a milestone of 14.1 million followers and the next happened to be none other than Bollywood’s dimple queen Deepika.
Deepika Padukone is currently expecting her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh.