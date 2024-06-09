Entertainment

Ayeza Khan presses like button on Deepika Padukone's new post

Ayeza Khan reacts to Deepika Padukone's new post

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Deepika Padukone dropped a new poster from her upcoming film Kalki 2898AD which ignited a like from Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Chennai Express star shared a rather savage look from her forthcoming action-packed movie, the trailer of which will release on Monday.

"The hope begins with her. Kalki 2898 AD trailer out tomorrow," Deep captioned the post.




What became the focal point of the update was the Pyaray Afzal’s star’s sweet like on her post.

Several of her ardent fans poured love in the comments section of her post.

‘ Queen is truly ruling the Indian cinema,” one user penned.

“ Kalki blockbuster button,” the second expressed.

Her husband Ranveer Singh also gushed over his superstar wife as she sent temperatures soaring in rugged avatar, “ Boom! Stunner," he wrote. 

Ayeza Khan, who is known for her friendly banters on social media, first congratulated Hania Aamir after she reached a milestone of 14.1 million followers and the next happened to be none other than Bollywood’s dimple queen Deepika.

Deepika Padukone is currently expecting her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh. 

Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'
‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’
Jennifer Lopez spotted with wedding ring after putting marital home up for sale
Sidharth Malhotra's cruise shots attracts reaction from wife Kiara Advani
Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor
Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly to spell magic on screens once again
Sam Heughan attends Taylor Swift's show after playful challenge to Travis Kelce
Durefishan Saleem makes bold statement in crisp white outfit
Taylor Swift delights fans with a nostalgic surprise at Scotland show
Ian McKellen teases Gandalf's return in upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings’ film