Israel extends ban on Al Jazeera operations for another 45 days

Israel's telecom regulator has extended the ban on Al Jazeera's operations for another 45 days, citing national security concerns.
As per Reuters, this decision follows a cabinet agreement that the broadcaster's activities posed a threat to security.
Last week, a Tel Aviv court upheld an initial 35-day ban, which ended on Saturday.
The ban was imposed by the government on national security grounds.
In a separate ruling, Israel's Supreme Court described the measure against the Qatari-backed broadcaster as "precedent-setting" and has given the government until August 8 to justify the ban.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera argued in court that it does not incite violence or terrorism and called the ban disproportionate.
The network, critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, plans to appeal the latest extension.
During the ban, Al Jazeera's broadcasts on cable and satellite, as well as access to its websites, will remain blocked.
Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi stated, "We will not allow the terrorist channel Al Jazeera to broadcast from Israel and endanger our fighters," adding that the law permits him to take such action against foreign broadcasters.
Meanwhile, judge Shai Yaniv mentioned undisclosed evidence of a relationship between Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas' goals.
However, Al Jazeera has denied all accusations.
Moreover, the ban follows a raid on May 5, when Israeli authorities shut down Al Jazeera's Jerusalem office during the Gaza conflict.