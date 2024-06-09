World

Israel extends ban on Al Jazeera operations for another 45 days

Israeli authorities shut down Al Jazeera's Jerusalem office during the Gaza conflict

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Israel extends ban on Al Jazeera operations for another 45 days

Israel's telecom regulator has extended the ban on Al Jazeera's operations for another 45 days, citing national security concerns.

As per Reuters, this decision follows a cabinet agreement that the broadcaster's activities posed a threat to security.

Last week, a Tel Aviv court upheld an initial 35-day ban, which ended on Saturday.

The ban was imposed by the government on national security grounds.

In a separate ruling, Israel's Supreme Court described the measure against the Qatari-backed broadcaster as "precedent-setting" and has given the government until August 8 to justify the ban.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera argued in court that it does not incite violence or terrorism and called the ban disproportionate.

The network, critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, plans to appeal the latest extension.

During the ban, Al Jazeera's broadcasts on cable and satellite, as well as access to its websites, will remain blocked.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi stated, "We will not allow the terrorist channel Al Jazeera to broadcast from Israel and endanger our fighters," adding that the law permits him to take such action against foreign broadcasters.

Meanwhile, judge Shai Yaniv mentioned undisclosed evidence of a relationship between Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas' goals.

However, Al Jazeera has denied all accusations.

Moreover, the ban follows a raid on May 5, when Israeli authorities shut down Al Jazeera's Jerusalem office during the Gaza conflict.

Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award

Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED
India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

World News

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Will Joe Biden meet Benjamin Netanyahu during Washington visit?
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Narendra Modi sworn in as India's prime minister for third term
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
China and Pakistan agree to boost mining cooperation
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Modi’s cabinet ministers revealed for third term in office
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Search underway for missing British TV producer Michael Mosley in Greek
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
NASA ‘Earthrise' astronaut William Anders dies at 90
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
UN adds Israel's military to child rights violations list
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Emmanuel Macron to host Joe Biden for state visit in Paris