T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs 

In a thrilling T20 encounter, India clinched victory over Pakistan by a margin of six runs.
Despite a disappointing batting performance, India showcased commendable fielding efforts.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.
Setting a target of 120 runs, India's batting effort was led by Rishabh Pant, who scored an impressive 42 runs off 31 balls.
Axar Patel contributed 20 runs off 18 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 13 runs.
However, India's batsmen struggled to build substantial partnerships, with none of them reaching double figures.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's bowling attack, led by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, managed to dismiss India for 119 runs in 19 overs.
Shah and Rauf claimed three wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi took one wicket.
In response, Pakistan's batting lineup, led by Mohammad Rizwan scoring 31 runs and Imad Wasim contributing 15, struggled against India's bowling prowess.
Despite contributions from Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Usman Khan, who scored 13 runs each, Pakistan fell short, reaching 113 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.
While, Jasprit Bumrah's standout performance with the ball, where he secured three wickets, earned him the Player of the Match.
His superb spell, conceding only 14 runs in four overs, played a pivotal role in India's victory.
Additionally, Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel each secured one wicket.