Mohammad Amir shakes India with back-to-back wickets

  • June 10, 2024
Mohammad Amir left the Indian cricket team in troubled waters after taking three wickets at the T20 World Cup 2024 match today.

First, he scored a double strike by sending Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja out of the grounds on successive deliveries.

Then, as Suryakumar Yadav aimed to strike a ball lobbed masterfully by Haris Rauf, the speedster wheeled his running shoes, ending up with a successful catch.

This resulted in three major Indian player wickets to Mohammed Amir’s name, as per Sports Keeda.

And since the 2024 World Cup happens to be his great big comeback to the Pakistani team after a gap of four years, he has proved his spunk early on in the tournament.

But for showing such high homecoming spirits, the India vs Pakistan clash unfortunately turned into a massive disappointment for Mohammed Amir’s happiness.

Despite being given an easy pie target of just 120 runs in 20 overs, the men in green miserably failed to mark a handsome win after being previously beaten by the USA group in their first match.

This was despite them striking down all Indian batsmen in the first half of the face-off.

