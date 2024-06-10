Sports

Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: 'they're trying to give me medicine'

Ryan Garcia under custody at 'weird' hospital

  June 10, 2024
Ryan Garcia has issued a “worried” message for help after being arrested on Saturday, June 8.

He was taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing a room of a checked-in luxurious hotel.

On the very next day, the boxer posted a controversial plea for help on X after his publication team reported that a medical center has taken him away for now.

He wrote, “I’m worried :( I have to be at this weird hospital, and they are trying to give me medicine, and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine.”

His message ended with two plain requests: “God help me” and “Pray for me.”

Although Ryan Garcia’s exact situation is not known yet, Marca has reported that he may be on a 5150 involuntary hold.

This happens to be a section from the Welfare and Institutions Code, under which adults suffering a mental health crises are held in a psychiatric ward for 72 hours.

Unless it’s confirmed that the said person isn’t a danger to himself or to others, they aren’t released.

Since Ryan Garcia has had usually made it to front pages for wrong reasons mostly, it’s reportedly hard to speculate when will he be let go.

Mohammad Amir shakes India with back-to-back wickets
T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs
Shahid Afridi to reveal ‘inside story’ behind T20 World Cup squad
Sunil Gavaskar slams India's ‘arrogant’ batting in T20 match against Pakistan
India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shahid Afridi share a heartwarming reunion: Watch
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Pakistan face major setback before T20 World Cup match against India
Türkiye makes hat-trick of Amputee Football Championship wins
Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match today: Records and facts