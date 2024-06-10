Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’

Ryan Garcia has issued a “worried” message for help after being arrested on Saturday, June 8.
He was taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing a room of a checked-in luxurious hotel.
On the very next day, the boxer posted a controversial plea for help on X after his publication team reported that a medical center has taken him away for now.
He wrote, “I’m worried :( I have to be at this weird hospital, and they are trying to give me medicine, and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine.”
His message ended with two plain requests: “God help me” and “Pray for me.”
Although Ryan Garcia’s exact situation is not known yet, Marca has reported that he may be on a 5150 involuntary hold.
This happens to be a section from the Welfare and Institutions Code, under which adults suffering a mental health crises are held in a psychiatric ward for 72 hours.
Unless it’s confirmed that the said person isn’t a danger to himself or to others, they aren’t released.
Since Ryan Garcia has had usually made it to front pages for wrong reasons mostly, it’s reportedly hard to speculate when will he be let go.