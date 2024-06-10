Royal

King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry

King Charles ‘craving’ to meet grandchildren as time ticks away

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024

King Charles can’t take the distance between him and Prince Harry’s children anymore.

According to some friends, he “isn’t content with only seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on video calls” after meeting those two in person only a few times.

Especially as Your Majesty undergoes cancer treatment, the desperation to see his grandchildren has been ever growing.


And, now, The Mirror has said that he’s committed to mend all differences with Prince Harry just to be present in the kids’ lives physically.

Taking quick steps toward this decision, King Charles sent a “heartfelt gift along with a card” on Princess Lilibet’s birthday last week, on June 4.

Friends of Your Majesty have reported that he’s “keener than ever to focus on his family” and “make up for lost time” while sizing down on public engagements during chemotherapy.

A source stated, “King Charles is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives. He values family above everything.”

“Whatever the course of his relationship with Prince Harry, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call,” they added.

Now, royal fans only have to count time down until Your Majesty reunites with his second son.

King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry

King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert

Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama

King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’

Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’

Royal News

Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
King Charles opposed by Sarah Ferguson to protect Prince Andrew
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Princess Diana, King Charles had secret 'illegitimate' daughter?
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Royal family must take steps to halt Princess Kate health rumours
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Prince Harry keen to spend a fortune to maintain ties with royal family
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Queen Camilla arranges gathering before Trooping the Colour event
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Kate Middleton shares major good news amid cancer