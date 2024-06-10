King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry

King Charles can’t take the distance between him and Prince Harry’s children anymore.
According to some friends, he “isn’t content with only seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on video calls” after meeting those two in person only a few times.
Especially as Your Majesty undergoes cancer treatment, the desperation to see his grandchildren has been ever growing.
And, now, The Mirror has said that he’s committed to mend all differences with Prince Harry just to be present in the kids’ lives physically.
Taking quick steps toward this decision, King Charles sent a “heartfelt gift along with a card” on Princess Lilibet’s birthday last week, on June 4.
Friends of Your Majesty have reported that he’s “keener than ever to focus on his family” and “make up for lost time” while sizing down on public engagements during chemotherapy.
A source stated, “King Charles is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives. He values family above everything.”
“Whatever the course of his relationship with Prince Harry, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call,” they added.
Now, royal fans only have to count time down until Your Majesty reunites with his second son.