Royal

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘spark tension’ in the monarchy

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie to cause trouble after promotion

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie can “spark tension among the royal family” if they’re counted in as working royals once again.

Royal expert Grayce McCormick has analyzed the proposed situation after the sisters recently attended the grand Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by Prince William.

Since they had helped in throwing the bash, rumors started circling that King Charles and his older son are looking into leveling them as actively involved members.


But the royal commentator has warned that making Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie working royals would “undoubtedly cause friction.”

Grayce McCormick has reasoned that King Charles’ “public image can be impacted” as a different competition would launch between him, Prince William, and the sisters.

She told Mirror, “The emergence of new working royals may fuel comparisons and competition within the Royal Family.”

“It could potentially lead to internal tensions or conflicts that could damage the monarchy’s public image,” the PR professional added.

As of now, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William are heading as the three most-prominent active royal members since Kate Middleton is absent.

On the side, Prince Edward, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the duke of Kent are counted among sporty associates.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘spark tension’ in the monarchy

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘spark tension’ in the monarchy
Taylor Swift pays tribute to ‘lost friend’ Miley Cyrus at concert

Taylor Swift pays tribute to ‘lost friend’ Miley Cyrus at concert
King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry

King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert

Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert

Royal News

Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
King Charles can no longer stay away from Prince Harry
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
King Charles, Prince William brought closer by Prince Harry drama
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
King Charles opposed by Sarah Ferguson to protect Prince Andrew
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Princess Diana, King Charles had secret 'illegitimate' daughter?
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Royal family must take steps to halt Princess Kate health rumours
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Prince Harry keen to spend a fortune to maintain ties with royal family
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Queen Camilla arranges gathering before Trooping the Colour event
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Prince William, King Charles ‘not rushing Kate Middleton back’ to public eye amid cancer
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Did Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton ever date?
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Prince Harry ‘sad’ to strategize skipping Duke of Westminster’s wedding