Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘spark tension’ in the monarchy

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie can “spark tension among the royal family” if they’re counted in as working royals once again.
Royal expert Grayce McCormick has analyzed the proposed situation after the sisters recently attended the grand Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by Prince William.
Since they had helped in throwing the bash, rumors started circling that King Charles and his older son are looking into leveling them as actively involved members.
But the royal commentator has warned that making Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie working royals would “undoubtedly cause friction.”
Grayce McCormick has reasoned that King Charles’ “public image can be impacted” as a different competition would launch between him, Prince William, and the sisters.
She told Mirror, “The emergence of new working royals may fuel comparisons and competition within the Royal Family.”
“It could potentially lead to internal tensions or conflicts that could damage the monarchy’s public image,” the PR professional added.
As of now, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William are heading as the three most-prominent active royal members since Kate Middleton is absent.
On the side, Prince Edward, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the duke of Kent are counted among sporty associates.