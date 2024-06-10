Joey King ‘sobs’ after Sabrina Carpenter’s concert? Deets inside

Joey King got emotional and started sobbing after Sabrina Carpenter’s concert at the Governors Ball music festival on Saturday.
The Kissing Booth famed actress shared that she is super proud of her best friend.
On Sunday, during a conversation with People, the 24 year-old star said, "Yesterday is the first time I've seen her perform in a few years because every time that I wanted to go to one of her big shows, our just schedules kind of miss each other.”
She added, "I literally was sobbing after the show. I was so proud of her. She's just amazing.”
Joey confessed that Please Please Please has been her new favourite song.
"I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head," the Bullet Train star noted.
"It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video," Joey continued, ”It's really rude to make me watch it six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed.”
On the work front, Joey will star in the upcoming Netflix rom-com A Family Affair.