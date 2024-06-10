Entertainment

Emilia Clarke recalls dealing with workplace 'insecurities' after brain injury

Emilia Clarke suffered bleeds on her brain in 2011 and 2013

  by Web Desk
  June 10, 2024
Emilia Clarke recalls dealing with workplace ‘insecurities’ after brain injury

Emilia Clarke has opened up about suffering from workplace “insecurities” after brain injury in 2011 and 2013.

Emilia, who’s known for playing the now iconic Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones franchise, has also shared that she feared getting fired from the series after she suffered from brain injury.

The renowned actress confessed that after a person deals with a brain injury, their workplace insecurities “quadruple overnight”.

During an interview with the Big Issue, Emilia said, “When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight.”

She added, “The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?’”

For the unversed, the Me Before You actress suffered from two brain haemorrhages.

Emilia previously told Harper's Bazaar about battling with the haemorrhages, “I wasn't afraid of dying. I was afraid of being fired! I decided: ''This is not something that's going to define me''. I never gave into any feeling of 'Why me? This sucks'. I was just like – gotta get back on it.”

She first suffered from haemorrhage after filming the first season of Game Of Thrones.

