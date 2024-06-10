Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced his resignation on Sunday, June 9, night following a loss in national and EU elections.
According to CNN, De Croo’s party faced a crushing loss in the national and European parliament elections on Sunday.
Holding back his tears, De Croo announced in Brussels, "I was the figurehead of this campaign. This is not the result I had hoped for, and I therefore take responsibility for this result. It was not meant to be. As of tomorrow, I will be resigning as prime minister, and I will fully concentrate on current affairs."
The 48-year-old, during his address, promised to allow a ‘proper transfer’ of power to his successor, stressing that he believes that Belgium ‘needs a new government with full powers that can take on its tasks.’
Belgium has the national, regional and Eau elections on the weekend.
De Croo's gain less than 7% votes in the national polls
Moreover, according to RBTF polling in the EU elections, De Croo’s Open VLD party gained only 5.6% votes whereas, the far-right Vlaams Belang party and Flemish nationalist N-VA party had a head-to-head competition with 14.8% and 14.2% votes respectively.
Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron has also dissolved the National Assembly and called for snap elections after facing defeat in the EU elections.