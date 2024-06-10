French President Emmanuel Macron calls snap election amid EU poll loss

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a surprise election in the country following the defeat in the European Union elections.
According to BBC, Macron, in a televised address, announced, “I’ve decided to hand you back the choice of our parliamentary future with a vote. I am, therefore, dissolving the National Assembly.”
The president made the big announcement after his defeat and his rival Marine Le Pen's National Rally's big victory in the European Parliament.
Macron told French voters, “I have heard your message, and I will not let it go without a response…France needs a clear majority in serenity and harmony.”
After the dissolution of the assemblies now the election in France will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, a few weeks before the Olympics.
Additionally, far-right parties' victory was expected in the European elections while the Freedom Party of Austria was already getting the edge. But then, surprisingly France’s National Rally delivered a big success.
Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella’s National Rally won more than 31% of the votes, which was double then President Macron's party.
However, in the European elections, most of the centre-right parties have won the majority from countries including Germany, Spain, Greece, and Poland and some big gains in Hungary, too.
Ursula von der Leyen, the centre-right head of the European Commission, said, “The centre is holding, but it is also true that the extremes on the left and on the right have gained support.”