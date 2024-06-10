Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alexander Zverev to claim French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz made history once again after defeating Alexander Zverev in the French Open finals on Sunday, June 9 at Roland Garros.
According to ATP Tour, the 21-year-old has become the world's second youngest champion in clay-court major since 2000.
Alcaraz claimed his maiden French Open and third Grand Slam title after beating Zverev in five sets, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
After winning the French Open title, Alcaraz said, “Winning a Grand Slam is always special. Winning your first in every Grand Slam is always super special. But in Roland Garros, knowing all the Spanish players who have won this tournament and being able to put my name on that amazing list is something unbelievable.”
He added, “(It is) something that I dreamed about being in this position since I started playing tennis, since I was five, six years old. So it's a great, great feeling.”
The number two player furthered, “I grew up playing on clay court, but most tournaments of the Tour are on hard court. So I had to practice more on the hard court, doing the preseason on the hard court. So I started to feel more comfortable moving, hitting my shots playing on hard court, but I think my game suits very well on every surface because I practice it.”
Alcaraz expressed, “I know that when I'm playing a fifth set, you have to give everything, and you have to give your heart. I mean, in those moments, it's where the top players give their best tennis. So, as I said many times, I wanted to be one of the best tennis players in the world, so I have to give extra in those moments in the fifth set, I have to show the opponent that I am fresh. Like we are playing the first game of the match.”