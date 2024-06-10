Sports

Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alexander Zverev to claim French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in five sets in French Open finals

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alexander Zverev to claim French Open title
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in five sets in French Open finals

Carlos Alcaraz made history once again after defeating Alexander Zverev in the French Open finals on Sunday, June 9 at Roland Garros.

According to ATP Tour, the 21-year-old has become the world's second youngest champion in clay-court major since 2000.

Alcaraz claimed his maiden French Open and third Grand Slam title after beating Zverev in five sets, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.


After winning the French Open title, Alcaraz said, “Winning a Grand Slam is always special. Winning your first in every Grand Slam is always super special. But in Roland Garros, knowing all the Spanish players who have won this tournament and being able to put my name on that amazing list is something unbelievable.”

He added, “(It is) something that I dreamed about being in this position since I started playing tennis, since I was five, six years old. So it's a great, great feeling.”

The number two player furthered, “I grew up playing on clay court, but most tournaments of the Tour are on hard court. So I had to practice more on the hard court, doing the preseason on the hard court. So I started to feel more comfortable moving, hitting my shots playing on hard court, but I think my game suits very well on every surface because I practice it.”

Alcaraz expressed, “I know that when I'm playing a fifth set, you have to give everything, and you have to give your heart. I mean, in those moments, it's where the top players give their best tennis. So, as I said many times, I wanted to be one of the best tennis players in the world, so I have to give extra in those moments in the fifth set, I have to show the opponent that I am fresh. Like we are playing the first game of the match.”

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024

Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Sports News

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Mohammad Amir shakes India with back-to-back wickets
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Shahid Afridi to reveal ‘inside story’ behind T20 World Cup squad
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Sunil Gavaskar slams India's ‘arrogant’ batting in T20 match against Pakistan
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shahid Afridi share a heartwarming reunion: Watch
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Pakistan face major setback before T20 World Cup match against India
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Türkiye makes hat-trick of Amputee Football Championship wins
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal