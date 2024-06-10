Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024

Lainey Wilson is gushing over iconic pop star Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture towards her!
In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight at CMA Fest 2024 on Saturday, Wilson revealed her excitement and gratitude after receiving heartfelt praise from rock legend.
During the conversation, Wilson discussed about Bon Jovi's recent comments about her in an Interview with Jelly Roll, where he called Wilson as “the greatest thing ever.”
"That's pretty cool! “she expressed with wide smile.
The Heart Like a Truck singer went on to share Jon Bovi’s heartfelt gesture, noting, “And he did write me a little letter! And he put his phone number on there. I was like, 'Now this might be one of the coolest moments I've had.'"
"My goodness! I mean, he has lifted me up and encouraged me, and that's one that you write home about, for sure," she concluded.
Moreover, Wilson also burned the stage at CMA fest 2024 alongside Keith Urban for the surprise performance of their collab Go Home W U.
CMA Fest 2024, hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will air on ABC on June 25, 2024.