Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post

Saba Qamar lives in a lavish house and tries to keep it spick and span

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Saba Qamar lives in a lavish house situated in one of the poshest localities 

Saba Qamar was spotted cleaning her lavish home with utmost dedication!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Digest Writer star dropped a bunch of pictures of herself from inside her luxurious abode.

The images shared saw Saba floor scrubbing with elegance and simplicity combined together.

The superstar wore all-white for the day with her hair tied in a high ponytail. Her million-dollar smile and no-makeup became the major highlight of her look.

She accessorized her entire look with a watch and a chain which clearly stands out with her all-white attire.

“ From red carpet to dust bunnies. From fame to floor scrubbing,” the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star wrote as caption.


As the pictures went viral, many from the media fraternity and fans flocked the comments section and showered love.

Her best friend Mawra Hocane commented, “Jack of all trades! So happy for you.”

“Prettiest that glow mashallah,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “ Mashallah beautiful you, beautiful home.”

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the diva’s extravagant mansion, which consists of top-class furniture and classy interior.

Previously, the Hindi Medium star took fans on a virtual house tour featuring every nook and cranny of her house.

Saba Qamar, who boasts 6M followers on her page, spent a gala moment alongside Mehwish Hayat at Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen’s star studded concert in Abu Dhabi. 

