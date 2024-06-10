Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in Mumbai city for a Paint with Puppies session!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the A Flying Jatt star shared a glimpse from her active Sunday workshop.
In the pictures shared the Race 3 star looked busy spreading awareness about adopting Indie dogs.
Other images showed her painting as part of the art therapy workshop while holding a cute doggy close to her. Cameras captured the diva as she painted.
For the day, Fernandez chose to go chic in a striped collared dress accessorized with a chain.
She went heavy in the makeup department with her mascara-ridden eyes and the dark blush standing out and had her long hair tied back in a high ponytail.
“It was a purrfect Sunday morning at the ‘Paint with Puppies’ session organised by @pawasana_ @animalangelsfoundation! I had an incredible time, and it was truly a meaningful art therapy workshop. The event was not only about having a good time, but also raising awareness about adopting indie dogs and how loving, and wonderful they are!”
“P.S. All these cuties are still up for adoption! If you’re keen to give them their forever homes.” Fernandez penned a long caption to describe her Sunday.”
Jacqueline Fernandez graced the Cannes Film Festival making a bold style statement.