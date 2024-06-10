Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23? 

Sonakshi Sinha will be reportedly getting married to her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal later this month.
The couple have their eyes set on June 23 as their wedding date.
A report revealed that Sinha and Zaheer’s summer wedding festivities will be held at a south Mumbai venue.
Sinha’s veteran dad Shatrughan Sinha has already sent blessings their way, another report stated.
On her birthday last week, Zaheer dedicated a sweet post to the Heeramandi actor with their cute pictures together.
The first image was loved-up display of the couple, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz," he wrote alongside the picture.
To note, the Dabangg starlet has been made the topic of gossip owing to her rumored relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.
At first the two hinted they were just friends but Varun Sharna’s Instagram story suggests otherwise.
On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix directorial series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set during the Indian freedom era.
Heeramandi is streaming on Netlfix which starred the likes of Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari,Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Ad