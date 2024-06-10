Trending

Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to hard launch their relationship after two years of dating

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23? 

Sonakshi Sinha will be reportedly getting married to her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal later this month.

The couple have their eyes set on June 23 as their wedding date.

A report revealed that Sinha and Zaheer’s summer wedding festivities will be held at a south Mumbai venue.

Sinha’s veteran dad Shatrughan Sinha has already sent blessings their way, another report stated.

On her birthday last week, Zaheer dedicated a sweet post to the Heeramandi actor with their cute pictures together.

The first image was loved-up display of the couple, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz," he wrote alongside the picture.

To note, the Dabangg starlet has been made the topic of gossip owing to her rumored relationship with Zaheer Iqbal. 

At first the two hinted they were just friends but Varun Sharna’s Instagram story suggests otherwise.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix directorial series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set during the Indian freedom era.

Heeramandi is streaming on Netlfix which starred the likes of Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari,Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Ad

Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash

Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash
Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video

Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video
Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning

Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning

Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande

Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande

Trending News

Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
BTS treats fans with unseen videos for FESTA 2024 Bang Bang Con
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
World Ocean Day: Salma Hayek joins global celebration with special wish
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
BTS' Jungkook's 'Never Let Go' smashes iTunes Charts worldwide
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Penn Badgley praises Ariana Grande for electrifying ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Meghan Trainor recalls her miscarriage fear: 'I'm gushing blood'
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Jennifer Garner gives hopes to Ben Affleck amid divorce reports
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Jennifer Aniston tears up while remembering late Matthew Perry
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani flaunt friendship at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash