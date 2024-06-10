PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has warned about making major changes in the team following defeat against India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9.
As per local media reports, Pakistan's second defeat in a row in the mega event has raised so many questions about the performance of the team.
PCB chairman broke the silence on the performance of the teams and signalled about a significant revamp in the team.
Naqvi, while speaking to the journalists after the match, said, “It seemed initially that a minor surgery would suffice, but following the extremely poor performance against India, it is clear that a major surgery is necessary.”
He noted, “Our performance is at its lowest. Improving the team's performance is our biggest challenge.”
Naqvi hinted about taking some big decisions and making major changes in the team saying, “We need to prepare the team for the Champions Trophy, and it is time to give new talent sitting on the sidelines a chance.”
PCB chairman wished to make the Pakistani cricket team one of the best teams in the world. He stated, “I am well aware of what is happening within the team and the reasons behind the defeat.”
Naqvi concluded, “The nation does not expect such disappointing performances from the cricket team. We must deliver better results.”