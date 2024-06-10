Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 'Portugal Day' with message to fans

  • June 10, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Portugal's national football team, sent a heartfelt message to Portuguese people and communities worldwide on Portugal Day.

Portugal Day celebrated annually on June 10.

CR7 took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself posing in Portugal's official jersey for UEFA Euro 2024, along with a caption, "Happy Portugal Day, Camps and the Portuguese Communities."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to play a key role in the national team under new manager Roberto Martinez, who succeeded Fernando Santos after Portugal's quarterfinal exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Since Martinez's appointment, Ronaldo has made two appearances, scoring twice against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.

Moreover, Martinez has praised Ronaldo's inclusion in the team.

He said in a statement, noting, "I met all the players, and in that, you see what it means to play football and where they are in their careers. For Cristiano, he wasn’t ready to step away. He was ready and wanting to be a part of the new cycle, and at that point, it was very easy to include him into the March camp, and then you can make a football decision," as per sportskeeda.

The star player is set to participate in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17 and Iceland on June 20.

