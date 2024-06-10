Hollywood

Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance

  • June 10, 2024
Ariana Grande has reminded everyone of The Boy Is Mine by stepping out for a rare public date night with boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Both of them were seen cheering on Florida Panthers during the 2024 Stanley Cup clash on Saturday, June 8, at the Amerant Bank Arena.

As per TMZ, they had decked out in casual wear for the occassion , wearing merchandise in support of their favorite FL team.

While Ariana Grande is keen on maintaining a low profile with Ethan Slater as he is still in the middle of divorcing ex-wife Lilly Jay, the pair has been going out together more frequently these days.

Just last week, they were seen at Café Carlyle in New York City.

Not to mention that the singer’s music video for her latest song, The Boy Is Mine, is speculated to be inspired by her newly burning romance.

Ariana Grande’s ice hockey tiptoe with Ethan Slater leaked into media news right after ex-spouse Dalton Gomez made his relationship with girlfriend Maika Monroe official on Instagram earlier today.

Just like the vocalist, he has been relatively tight-lipped about both their break-up and his newfound love.

