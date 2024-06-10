King Charles rubbishes doctors’ advice for ‘slowing down’

King Charles has been jokingly attacked by dear wife Queen Camilla once again.
She loaded another round of laughter at an event held on Saturday for the popular Queen’s Reading Room Festival.
While speaking to author Lee Child, Your Majesty’s wife said that he’s “doing fine, but won’t slow down and do what he’s told to do.”
In his response, Lee Child quickly quipped, “Sounds to me like a typical husband,” sending everyone off with heightened chuckles.
This team spirit between Queen Camilla and the penman was observed at Hampton Court Palace, as reported by Sky News.
But that of course wasn’t the first time that she aimed a jab at her husband.
King Charles has been very famously diagnosed with cancer, albeit he has refused to take doctors’ advice of lightening his schedule down.
Your Majesty has been busy delivering speeches at D-Day, throwing grand Buckingham Palace parties, meeting fans and key people in person, and now preparing for Trooping the Colour.
Looking at his opposite behavior, Queen Camilla threw a winking shove his way at a recent garden party, which he couldn’t make it to because of another important duty.
“Charles is getting better… Well, he would be if he behaved himself,” she smiled.