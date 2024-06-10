Sports

Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup

The tournament, set to take place from June 13 to July 15, will feature 32 clubs from around the world

  June 10, 2024
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced that the club will not participate in the revised Club World Cup scheduled for 2025.

As per multiple outlets, the tournament, set to take place from June 13 to July 15, will feature 32 clubs from around the world, including Real Madrid, who qualified by winning the Champions League in 2022 and 2024.

Ancelotti, in an interview with Il Giornale, criticized the tournament, stating, "FIFA can forget about that. Footballers and clubs will not participate in that tournament. A single Madrid match is worth €20m and FIFA wants to give us that figure for the entire tournament: negative. Like us, several clubs will reject the invitation."

The Club World Cup's new format has faced criticism from FIFPro and the World Leagues Association, who argue that it harms leagues economically and affects player welfare.

Meanwhile, Premier League and La Liga officials have also threatened to boycott the competition.

Despite Real Madrid's five victories in the tournament over the past nine years, Ancelotti emphasised that many clubs share their concerns, although FIFA has repeatedly dismissed these issues.

The last Club World Cup, held in December 2023, featured seven teams, with Manchester City interrupting their Premier League campaign to travel to Saudi Arabia and win the tournament by defeating Fluminense in the final.

Moreover, the 2025 tournament will include 12 teams from UEFA, six from CONMEBOL, and four each from CONCACAF, CAF, and the AFC, along with one team from Oceania's OFC and one from the host nation.

